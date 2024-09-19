ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $69,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

