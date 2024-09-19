ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 36,190 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,190 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.