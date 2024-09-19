ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 59,680 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,680 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

