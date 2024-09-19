Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $119.44 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

