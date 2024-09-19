Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,995,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LUNG stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
