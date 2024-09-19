Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$2.52. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 2,363 shares.
Pulse Seismic Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of C$6.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.04404 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
