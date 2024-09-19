Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$2.52. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 2,363 shares.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of C$6.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.04404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

