PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $133.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $140.99 on Monday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.