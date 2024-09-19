PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $133.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $140.99 on Monday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

