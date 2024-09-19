Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.62

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 7178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $550.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

