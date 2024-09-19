Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

PYXS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,158. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.