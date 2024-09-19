Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) versus Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Head to Head Review

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Earth Science Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$73.79 million ($1.36) -2.69 Earth Science Tech $11.95 million 4.64 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology.

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A -38.34% -30.01% Earth Science Tech 6.67% 23.85% 13.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pyxis Oncology and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 0 8 0 3.00 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.90%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats Pyxis Oncology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing PYX-107, a CD40 agonist with demonstrated anti-cancer activity in patients who previously progressed on PD-(L)1 inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as soft tissue sarcomas, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, cancers, and melanoma in combination with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. It has in-license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize ADC product candidates directed to certain licensed targets, including PYX-201 and PYX-203, and products containing the ADC product candidates; and Biosion USA, Inc. for development, manufacture, and commercialization of PYX-106, an IO product candidate. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Earth Science Tech

(Get Free Report)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.