Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.00 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

