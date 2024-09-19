Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after purchasing an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,636 shares of company stock worth $5,880,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

