Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.41) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPHR. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of SPHR opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

