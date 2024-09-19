Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Raised by Wedbush

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.53.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $412.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 4,651.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,423,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

