Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issued By Roth Capital

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Outdoor Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

AOUT stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.