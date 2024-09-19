Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Increased by Analyst

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FreightCar America in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

