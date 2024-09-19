Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

