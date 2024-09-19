Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.