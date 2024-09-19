QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 442.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $182.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.