QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.05. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
