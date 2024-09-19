Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $272.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.22 and a 200-day moving average of $260.89. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

