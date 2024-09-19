Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Down 0.6%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 45,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Quebecor Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

