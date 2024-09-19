Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Down 0.6%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 45,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
Quebecor Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.