Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 844,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics
In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $155.48. 439,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,302. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.