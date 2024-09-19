Quest Partners LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12,700.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

