Quest Partners LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 6,692.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

