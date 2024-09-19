Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

TARS stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

