Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

