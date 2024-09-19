Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,050 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,563,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

