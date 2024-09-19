Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.48.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

