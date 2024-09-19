Quest Partners LLC Buys 399 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2,347.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $364,990,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $48,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %

SJM stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.