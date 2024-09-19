Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,888 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 662,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 250,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.