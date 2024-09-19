Quest Partners LLC Cuts Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Advantage by 38.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Up 0.8 %

FA stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

