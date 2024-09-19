Quest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.49 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $197.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,257 shares of company stock worth $573,613. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

