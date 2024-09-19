Quest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

