Quest Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 9,133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in StoneX Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,491 shares of company stock valued at $982,544 in the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.4 %

SNEX opened at $82.28 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

