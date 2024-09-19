Quest Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Further Reading
