Quest Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $237.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

