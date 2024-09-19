Quest Partners LLC Purchases 994 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 841,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 601,079 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after buying an additional 419,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 371,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.