Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,187 Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

