Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 928 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in ScanSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $269,007.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $269,007.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,151 shares of company stock worth $3,914,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

