Quest Partners LLC Sells 11,671 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Quest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 500,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 355,601 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 232.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 143,401 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

