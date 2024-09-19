Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.2 %

KD stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.