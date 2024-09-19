Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $506.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $515.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

