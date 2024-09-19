Quest Partners LLC Sells 28,664 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,664 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CareDx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CareDx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 174,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $29.26 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

