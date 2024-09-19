Quest Partners LLC Sells 44,903 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,903 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 207,341 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 82,233 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.