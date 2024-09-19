Quest Partners LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 46.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $90,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE KMT opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

