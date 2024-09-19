Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Resource in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $136,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $136,720.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,481 shares of company stock worth $484,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

