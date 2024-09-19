Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 47166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 121.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0249838 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

