Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 15%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 176,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 128,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

