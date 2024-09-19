Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

LON RBW opened at GBX 9.30 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 8.63 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of £59.86 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.73.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

