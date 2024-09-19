Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.